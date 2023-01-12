New York Times Bestselling Illustrator Unveils ‘Marvel Artist Series’ for Target

Artist and New York Times bestselling illustrator, Nikkolas Smith, has plenty of reason to celebrate after unveiling his official Marvel Artist Series collection for Target.

Smith took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video announcing his official Target collection of reimagined Black superheroes. “Today is the day yall! I’m super excited to share that my Marvel Artist Series line is now officially available at @target 🎯 nationwide!!” he wrote.

The collection serves as a wearable representation of Black superheroes Smith was asked to recreate by Marvel.

“Marvel asked me to reimagine my favorite Black superheroes: Black Panther, Storm, and Miles Morales. 🐾⚡️🕷️,” he shared.

The self-described “Artivist” went on to describe the collection, its versatility, and its exclusive offering at the nationwide retailer.

“My collection has over 20 pieces of apparel for adults and kids, blankets for your home, and three FunkoPOPs! All exclusively for Target! 🤯 🎯” he shared.

The collection came just in time for Black History Month, which Smith noted as even more of a reason to go support his pieces.

“Head out to your favorite Target store and look for my Artist Series section and also check out Target.com for some of the pieces that are exclusively sold online! Get your gear ready for Black History Month!” he wrote.

The collection comes a few months after Smith and fellow New York Times best-selling creator Frederick Joseph debuted a new Marvel character, Assata, in the all-new picture book Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: The Courage to Dream, as announced by Marvel.

“I’ve teamed up with my brother from another mother @fredtjoseph to bring a new beautiful Wakandan story to the world, and we cannot wait for you to see it,” Smith shared in his Instagram announcement.

His amazing artistry continues to reach wider depths. To more success to Smith in 2023!