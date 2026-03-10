Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Artist Redraws Wunmi Mosaku, Says The New Yorker Illustration Failed To Capture Her Essence The New Yorker is facing backlash over its illustration of "Sinners" star Wunmi Mosaku.







The New Yorker is facing backlash over an illustration it published of Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku, with one artist arguing the image was “obviously not intended to represent her well.” The outlet drew criticism on March 8 after publishing a feature profile on the Oscar-nominated actress that included an illustration of Mosaku created by artist João Fazenda.

“Before ‘Sinners,’ Wunmi Mosaku knew ‘nothing about hoodoo.” While researching the role, she learned that hoodoo is connected to Ifá, the traditional Yoruba spirituality system,” The New Yorker wrote in its post.

Before “Sinners,” Wunmi Mosaku knew “nothing about hoodoo.” While researching the role, she learned that hoodoo is connected to Ifá, the traditional Yoruba spirituality system. https://t.co/oHaCtLgXMz — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) March 8, 2026

However, the post’s comments were quickly flooded with criticism, as many users said the illustration “doesn’t look like Wunmi Mosaku,” among other frustrations.

“Why would @NewYorker choose to represent one of the most beautiful women in the world in such a disrespectful manner?” one X user wrote. “This is a hugely disappointing decision with systemic racism at the core. Hire more Black people and LISTEN TO THEM!”

“João Fazenda, you will pay for your crimes against Ms. Mosaku because who the hell is that supposed to be??!” added another.

One artist even took matters into their own hands, sharing a now-viral tweet featuring a reimagined version of the illustration while criticizing The New Yorker for using a reference image that was “obviously not intended to represent her well.”

Apparently, The New Yorker ran a story with an illustration of Wunmi Mosaku that was obviously not intended to represent her well, so I redid it real quick in a similar style. Took 15 minutes & a love of Black women ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Tfy1TTT0yo — I appreciate you. (@DeeLaSheeArt) March 9, 2026

Mosaku’s illustration has reignited long-standing debates and frustrations about how Black women are depicted in mainstream media. Similar conversations emerged in 2018 when Australian cartoonist Mark Knight illustrated tennis legend Serena Williams as an exaggeratedly aggressive figure smashing her racket following her loss at the 2018 US Open. Critics argued that the cartoon went beyond exaggerating Williams’ emotions, placing her within a long history of caricatures portraying Black women as physically exaggerated or aggressive.

This also isn’t the first time The New Yorker has faced backlash over its depictions of Black public figures. In 2008, the magazine came under fire for a cover illustration depicting Michelle Obama with an afro, holding a machine gun, and fist-bumping a turban-clad Barack Obama. Though the magazine framed the image as satire tied to coverage of Obama’s political rise, the campaign condemned the cover as “tasteless and offensive.”

Debates about representation have also surfaced in discussions about how Black women are photographed, edited, and visually framed in media. With award season in full swing and in the wake of the recent N-word controversy at the BAFTA Awards, public scrutiny around how the Sinners cast is portrayed appears stronger than ever.

