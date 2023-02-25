ASAP Rocky Joins Gucci for Its Next ‘Guilty Beauty’ Campaign

Pretty Boy A$AP Rocky has joined forces with Gucci for their next Guilty beauty campaign.

On Wednesday (Feb. 22), Gucci announced on Instagram that Pretty Flacko is the new face— alongside Elliot Page and Julia Garner.

“Grammy Award-nominated musician A$AP Rocky is one of the faces of the new Gucci Guilty campaign launching March 1. #GucciGuilty #GucciBeauty #ASAPRocky,” the brand captioned in a photo of Rocky posing for the campaign.

This will be Rocky’s second time representing “Gucci Guilty.” In 2020, the “Fashion Killa” and Gucci launched the “Life of a Rock Star” campaign alongside Tyler, the Creator and Iggy Pop.

Also, Rocky launched of his own whisky brand Mercer + Prince last year. Teaming with Global Brand Equities and E. & J. Gallo, the spirit is inspired by intersection in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood.

“You don’t even need anything to drink it with—you can just drink it neat,” says Rocky to Vogue. “I don’t know too many liquids that you could just take straight out the bottle. That was the point—it’s like instant gratification.”

“What I love about New York is being able to just walk around the streets and soak up inspiration like a sponge,” Rocky added. “When you think of that cross street at Mercer and Prince, you see so many different cultures and types of people walking around. It’s diverse, and that same template went into making this whiskey.”

Also, Rocky recently joined forces with Mercedes-Benz for a capsule collection, which is inspired by ‘90s style and culture.

“Mercedes-Benz has been exploring culture-led industries for decades, driven by our forward-thinking spirit and, spearheaded by authentic co-operations with partners, allowing us to speak credibly to progressive target groups.” says Bettina Fetzer, Vice President Communications and Marketing Mercedes-Benz AG.