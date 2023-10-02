High-Performance Coach Launches Sacred Journal To Empower Black Men Against Loneliness, Stress, Anxiety And Depression

Originally published on BlackNews.

In a groundbreaking step toward addressing the unique mental health challenges faced by men, particularly Black men, Bertrand Ngampa is proud to introduce The 1% Man: The Ascension Journal. This pioneering journal is not only a powerful tool for personal growth and accountability, but also a beacon of hope for breaking down barriers to mental well-being and achievement.

The Ascension Journal is not just a journal; it’s a comprehensive roadmap designed to uplift and empower men, with a special focus on Black men who often grapple with societal pressures and expectations. This innovative journal stands as a testament to the commitment to fostering mental resilience and celebrating accomplishments within this often-neglected demographic.

A highlight of The Ascension Journal is its emphasis on accountability. Rooted in the belief that every man deserves the chance to thrive, the journal provides the tools and structure needed to track progress and maintain commitment. It includes powerful features like a daily momentum tracker, cultivating habits that pave the way toward becoming the healthiest and most accomplished version of oneself.

One of the most remarkable aspects of The Ascension Journal is the inclusion of nearly $20,000 worth of valuable bonuses. These bonuses are not merely add-ons but integral components of a holistic approach to men’s well-being. Among these bonuses are two 6-week workout plans inspired by Navy Seal Stew Smith, the acclaimed #1 Tactical Fitness Trainer in the US. These plans provide an actionable path toward physical fitness, aligning perfectly with the journal’s goal of nurturing holistic well-being.

The journal also recognizes the significance of mental well-being and self-love. Included are 100 powerful affirmations tailored to combat the negative influences that often pervade society. As the journal understands the importance of inner dialogue, these affirmations are designed to promote a positive self-image.