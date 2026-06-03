Entertainment by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Ashanti Talks Brand Alignment, Ownership, And Career Longevity The Grammy-winning singer and actress explained that she has become increasingly selective about the opportunities she accepts







Ashanti says longevity in entertainment comes from authenticity, strategic partnerships, and maintaining ownership over her brand — principles she discussed during an interview with BLACK ENTERPRISE, in which she reflected on balancing music, film, and entrepreneurship.

The Grammy-winning singer and actress explained that she has become increasingly selective about the opportunities she accepts, emphasizing that every brand collaboration, movie role, and business venture must align with her personal values and long-term vision. Rather than chasing visibility for its own sake, Ashanti said she prioritizes partnerships that feel organic to who she is as both an artist and entrepreneur.

Throughout the conversation, Ashanti highlighted the importance of protecting her image and ensuring any collaboration reflects her audience, lifestyle, and career trajectory. She noted that experience in the entertainment industry taught her to evaluate whether opportunities genuinely make sense for her brand instead of simply accepting every offer presented to her.

Ashanti also discussed the evolution of her career from chart-topping recording artist to a business-minded creative who now plays a larger role behind the scenes. In addition to music, she has expanded into acting, production, and independent business ventures, areas she said allow her to exercise greater creative control. The singer previously launched her own independent label, Written Entertainment, after navigating the traditional music industry for years.

The New York native, who rose to fame in the early 2000s with hits including “Foolish” and “Rock Wit U,” said remaining authentic has been central to sustaining her career across multiple entertainment spaces.

Ashanti also stressed the importance of ownership and independence, particularly for women navigating entertainment and business. By carefully curating her partnerships and creative projects, she said she has been able to maintain relevance while continuing to evolve professionally more than two decades into her career.

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