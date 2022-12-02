Ashanti Reveals Producer Told Her to Take A Shower With Him or Pay $40k Per Record

With 20 years in the music business, Ashanti has experienced her fair share of funny-acting friends and producers.

The R&B songstress recently opened up about one such music producer who seemingly tried to force an x-rated encounter in exchange for their produced tracks. While appearing on The Breakfast Club on Thursday, Ashanti recalled the time she got into a “crazy situation” with a producer who had initially offered to work with her for free.

“One producer, like, we did two records together, he was like, ‘Okay I’m not gonna charge you, you’re my homie,’” Ashanti shared.

“And then when it came time to put it on the album, he was like, ‘Well, let’s take a shower together.’”

Ashanti detailed how taken aback she was by the offer.

“I thought he was joking! And then he’s like, ‘Nah I’m dead serious,'” she explained. “You know, let’s go out and let’s take a shower together and I’ll give you the records. If not I need 40 racks per record.’”

The “Happy” singer said she had been working with the producer for a “couple of weeks” at that point, and she “had to make some phone calls” to make sure “stuff was handled.”

Ashanti shared her plans to speak more candidly about the encounter in the new documentary she’s working on. But it’s not the first time she’s spoken about the situation, Daily Mail reports.

Back in 2018, during the #MeToo movement, Ashanti revealed the producer who had a “little crush” on her, “all of a sudden the track became $45K.”

After her family stepped in, an “apology came in” the form of “three records for free.”

“And I got two of them mixed and mastered for free,” Ashanti noted.

The songstress recently appeared on Red Table Talk with her mom and sister, where her sister Shia Douglas opened up about the abusive relationship she was able to escape. In recent months, Ashanti has called out Murder Inc. CEO Irv Gotti for all the reveals he’s made about their past romantic involvements.