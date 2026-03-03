Ask Your Fairygodmentor®: How To Reclaim Power As You Source A New Job

Hi Fairygodmentor®,

I’m a newly unemployed executive. How do I stay optimistic in a job search after being let go?

–Let Go and Low



Dear Let Go and Low,

I’m sorry that you’re one of the over 300,000 Black women who have lost their jobs in the past year. I want you to listen very carefully to what I’m going to say to you right now: “This is NOT your fault!”

Now, I need to insert my bootleg version of the Surgeon General’s warning: I don’t know the exact reason you were let go. I don’t know if this was voluntary (you chose to leave) or involuntary (a layoff due to financial reasons, performance concerns, or a violation of law or policy). I’m offering this advice on the assumption that your departure was part of a reduction in workforce.

A lot of folks (including me) used to say, “Man’s rejection is God’s protection.” But I’d like to amend that for you and for the rest of the world: “Man’s rejection is God’s protection — and time for your reflection.”

You could go round and round in your mind thinking of all the things you could have or should have done differently. As one of my Fairygodmentors tells me, “Stop shoulding all over yourself.” Thinking about what could have been is not going to serve you — or your mind — very well.

Instead, first reflect on what you need right now. Not the next job — but what you need in this very moment. My best guess is that you’re going to need some time to take care of yourself and decompress from this career speed bump. And yes, it’s a speed bump — not a roadblock. A temporary slowing down before you pick your momentum back up.

Slow down and grieve. This is a loss. We know it wasn’t personal, but it sure feels that way right now. This is a massive change that touches every part of your life, and it’s important to pause and give yourself time to heal.

Check in with your body. Reach out to your personal board of directors for support. Who are they? Your friends, family, physicians, mental health professionals — the people who help steady you when life shifts.

Once you’ve given yourself permission to be gentle and have reached out for support, I need you to reflect again.

This time, reflect on the job search. And this does not need to become a 24/7 campaign. In fact, I suggest breaking your week into productive chunks with self-care sprinkled in.

For example:

Monday could be your administrative day — polish your résumé, write that cover letter (yes, they still want cover letters!), and set up virtual coffees to stay visible.

Tuesday could be applications or interview prep day. (I strongly suggest preparing for interviews well before they’re scheduled so you’re not bringing anxious energy into the room when the time comes.)

Wednesday could be networking.

Thursday could be time with your support squad.

Friday? Take a break.

Going back to interview prep for a moment, I want you to think deeply about what you bring to the table and what differentiates you from everyone else who’s looking for a job right now.

If you could rewind the tape and watch a highlight reel of your accomplishments, what would you see? What did it sound like when you were leading your team, launching projects, exceeding sales targets, and winning awards?

Can you picture it?

If someone asked you about those moments, could you provide results-based responses that help them predict your future performance at their organization?

Doing this accomplishes two things.

First, you practice articulating your value with pride and confidence as the accomplished leader you are.

Second, this is where your inner Hype Woman gets to shine.

So, here’s your assignment:

Grieve.

Reflect.

Strategize.

Then walk into your next opportunity remembering exactly who you are.

You are not starting over.

You are starting from experience.

And trust me — experience hits differently.

You got this!

Yours truly,

Your Fairygodmentor®

About Joyel Crawford:

(Photo: Kirten White Photography/BE)

Joyel Crawford is an award-winning career and leadership development professional and founder of Crawford Leadership Strategies, a consultancy that empowers results-driven leaders through coaching, training, and facilitation. She’s the best-selling author of Show Your Ask: Using Your Voice to Advocate for Yourself and Your Career.

Have a question for Your Fairygodmentor®?

Submit your career and leadership questions, whether it’s about navigating a micromanager, setting boundaries, negotiating for a raise, or handling burnout. Ask Your Fairygodmentor® today!

RELATED CONTENT: Black Women Hit Hardest: Surging Job Losses Signal Economic Crisis Ahead