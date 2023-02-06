Kyrie Irving’s $22,000 Donation Helps Woman Achieve Dream of Starting Farm Business

One thing that doesn’t get enough attention is the generosity of former Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.

From donating, helping out WNBA players, and giving George Floyd’s family a house, people don’t acknowledge the good things Irving does—except a young entrepreneur named Valencia Andrews.

According to Sports Illustrated, she started a GoFundMe account to support a herb farm that she wants to start. She also requested funds to help her pay for an apprenticeship with Sacred Vibes Apothecary Owner and Master Herbalist Empress Karen Rose.

Here’s what Andrews wrote:

“Greetings! My name is Valencia Andrews and I’m a new farmer and aspiring herbalist. I am writing to ask for your support in paying for my apprenticeship with Sacred Vibes Apothecary Owner and Master Herbalist Empress Karen Rose and for my farm business start-up and supply costs for the upcoming season. This is phase one of a multi-phase plan which will eventually include purchased land, a farmhouse-style Bed and Breakfast, a community space/center for gathering, and various spaces curated to support wellness and relaxation.”

She started the fundraiser January 22. Her goal to cover these expenses was $8,600. Irving, who was traded to the Dallas Mavericks yesterday, not only donated enough to meet her goal, he sent almost three times the amount she requested. The total amount Irving donated was $22,000.

It was a donation she never anticipated.

“I didn’t see it coming, I had no idea how he even landed on my page,” the striving entrepreneur told SI’s Inside the Nets website. “But I’m glad that I took the time to write out my GoFundMe in the way that I did so people know exactly where every dollar is going to. You know people like transparency.”

As Andrews wrote on her GoFundMe page, “Starting a new farming business is a HUGE endeavor and support from the community is immeasurable. No matter the donation amount, EVERY dollar counts! Every SHARE counts. Thank you so much for your consideration and support!”