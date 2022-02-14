Aspiring Rapper Looking For His Big Break, Arrested For Jumping Diddy’s Fence In Beverly Hills

An aspiring rapper with dreams of working with legendary producer Sean “Diddy” Combs decided to take matters into his own hands.

According to TMZ, 23-year-old Isaiah Smalls was arrested soon after jumping the fence at Diddy‘s Beverly Hills estate.

In hopes of playing his demo for the hip-hop mogul, Smalls reportedly showed up unannounced this weekend at the security gate and presumably grew frustrated at not being welcomed. After several poundings on the gate, he decided to find his own way in by jumping the fence. He didn’t get far as security quickly detained him until the police arrived.

A video captured by TMZ shows Smalls pacing and yelling outside the multimillion-dollar mansion right before he propelled himself on the other side of the gate.

Smalls was arrested for trespassing but released less than an hour later. As per TMZ, Diddy was not home at the time of the incident.

The news arrives just a couple of months after one of Diddy’s former Los Angeles mansions hit the market for $14.5 million. He lived in the home from 2008 to 2013.

According to the New York Post, the home was also the site of the first-ever NFT (non-fungible token) gallery in Los Angeles earlier in 2021. The mixer and gallery event featured a display of NFT art, including IRL NFT fractionalized art by creators such as Basquiat and Salvador Dali.

Additionally, he sold his Toluca Lake property for $6.5 million after just a few months on the market, according to the Los Angeles Times. He originally listed the six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom home for $7 million, which he first purchased back in 2009.