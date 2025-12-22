Money by Kandiss Edwards Atlanta’s Spirit And Truth Church Wipes Out $1.5M In Medical Debt For Local Families Families receiving relief do not need to apply and are notified directly that their qualifying debt has been erased.







An Atlanta church announced it has paid off $1.5 million in medical debt for local families and hosted a holiday toy giveaway.

Spirit and Truth Church said the debt relief will benefit approximately 1,100 families across Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, and Henry counties, WSB-TV reported. Church officials made the announcement during a church service as part of the congregation’s year-end outreach efforts.

The medical debt was eliminated through a partnership with a nonprofit organization that purchases unpaid medical bills for a fraction of their value and then forgives them. Families receiving relief do not need to apply and are notified directly that their qualifying debt has been erased.

“Medical debt should never determine a family’s future or rob individuals of dignity and peace,” Pastor Mark Moore Jr., senior pastor of Spirit and Truth Church, told WSB-TV. “This Christmas, Spirit and Truth Church chose to respond with faith in action — lifting a burden that no one should have to carry alone.”

In addition to erasing medical bills for local families, Spirit and Truth Church hosted a toy giveaway for children in the community.

Church officials said the initiative reflects a commitment to addressing immediate needs. Additionally, the act raises awareness about the impact of medical debt on working families and seniors. Medical debt remains a leading cause of financial hardship in the United States, often affecting credit, housing stability, and access to basic necessities.

Spirit and Truth Church said it plans to continue similar community-based efforts beyond the holiday season, though additional details were not immediately released.

RELATAED CONTENT: Judge Is Ready To Force Sale Of Nicki Minaj’s $20 Million Property To Pay Off Debt From Default Judgment