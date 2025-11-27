Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Judge Is Ready To Force Sale Of Nicki Minaj’s $20 Million Property To Pay Off Debt From Default Judgment The rapper and her husband are on the hook for $503,318.02 resulting from a dispute with a security guard in 2019







After not paying a default judgment of $500,000 due to a dispute with a security guard, a judge has threatened to order a $20 million Hidden Hills mansion owned by Nicki Minaj to be sold so the guard can be paid for an assault by the recording artist and her husband.

According to Rolling Stone, a Los Angeles judge is giving the Queens-bred artist another opportunity as another court date is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2026. At the next hearing, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Cindy Pánuco is requesting that a statement from Bank of America showing what Minaj has paid on the $13.3 million mortgage on the property. Once she receives that statement, she will be ready to proceed with the home sale.

“My tentative is to grant this,” said at a hearing. “I just want to make sure we’re getting it right.”

Thomas Weidenmuller, who was awarded the judgment when neither Minaj nor her husband, Kenneth Petty, showed up in court to answer the accusations, requested this latest action after stating that other collection measures had not worked. The couple has yet to respond to all efforts to collect the judgment against them. He says seven “potential garnishees” claimed they did “not have any accounts payable to Minaj or otherwise failed to respond at all.”

“There is no doubt that the sale of the dwelling would satisfy the entire judgment, with millions to spare,” it states on the legal paperwork. “Although it is regrettable that the extraordinary measure of forcing the sale of Minaj’s dwelling is required, that result is entirely the product of her intransigence in not making payment.”

TMZ reported last year that the couple must pay $503,318.02 resulting from a dispute that turned into an alleged physical assault on Weidenmuller at one of the rapper’s in Germany. A default judgment was entered after neither defendant showed up on Friday, March 22, 2024.

The lawsuit was filed after Weidenmuller, who was on duty for Minaj’s concert in Frankfurt in 2019, claimed that Petty struck him in the face, breaking his jaw, after a dispute his wife had with a security guard working under him. Weidenmuller stated that the “Anaconda” rapper was arguing with one of his guards, and when he tried to settle the dispute, she allegedly threw a shoe at him. The shoe did not strike him.

Weidenmuller alleges that Petty’s action caused him to suffer, and he had to have eight different surgeries to fix the injury done to his face.

