Atlanta Falcons Takes A Trip With KhaDarel Hodge Back To Prairie View A&M University

To celebrate and acknowledge Black History Month, the Atlanta Falcons released a video highlighting the journey of wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge from an HBCU to the NFL.

The team dropped the video showcasing his HBCU career, which began at Alcorn State University, then at Hinds Community College, and culminated at Prairie View A&M University. They went to Prairie View A&M, where he took the cameras to show the place that helped solidify his collegiate career.

“This is where I grew up,” Hodge said after returning to the PV campus. “I became a man here at PV.”

By the time he left the institution, he had totaled 1,797 receiving yards while scoring 21 touchdowns, earning first-team All-SWAC honors and Black College All-American recognition.

Even with those impressive numbers, no NFL teams selected him in the 2018 NFL Draft. But Hodge knew the odds were against him, as only 36 players who attended an HBCU had been selected in the NFL Draft since 2010.

“I know that HBCU athletes are slept on,” Hodge said. “You just gotta take that to heart, and you have to look at it like I’m just as good as those guys, no matter how much work I gotta put in, I’m going to keep proving to you and whoever else said I can’t do it, to show that I can do it and I am good enough.”

However, after having spent some time with the Los Angeles Rams, the Cleveland Browns, and the Detroit Lions, he landed on solid ground with the Falcons in 2022.

He remembers his time at Prairie View A&M University and where it led him.

“I came here lost,” Hodge said. “I didn’t really know what I was going to [do] as far as my football career or academically, so this is where I grew up, where I found who I was. I disciplined myself. So, when I come back here, it’s always smiles, good times. I get chills every time I walk on the field.”

