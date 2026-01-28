News by Kandiss Edwards ‘A Different World’ Reboot Hosts Casting Call For The Series’ HBCU Students The original series ran from 1987 to 1993.







Netflix is holding an open casting call for background actors to appear in its upcoming sequel series to A Different World, the classic ’90s sitcom.

Set at the ficticous HBCU Hillman College, the Atlanta-based production posted the ad on ProjectCasting.com.

Applicants must be 18 or older and able to portray members of an HBCU campus community, including students, parents, or faculty, as background actors in scripted scenes. The posting says filming will take place in the Atlanta area. Actors will be paid for their work.

The listing encourages performers, particularly HBCU students and alumni, to bring authentic campus life to the series’ backdrop. No prior acting experience is required, though applicants are expected to be reliable, punctual, and professional during filming.

The production is part of Netflix’s intention to revive the A Different World universe. As opposed to the more common spin-off, the platform is blending returning legacy cast members with a new generation of characters.

Original stars such as Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison are reportedly reprising their roles. The sequel series will follow the next generation at Hillman College under creative leadership that includes Bel-Air showrunner Felicia Pride. Filming is scheduled to extend into mid-2026 in the Atlanta region.

A Different World ran on NBC from 1987 to 1993. The spin-off of The Cosby Show aired 144 episodes and introduced such talents as Guy, Hardison, Marisa Tomei, and Sinbad.

Known for its cluster of HBCUs, Clark Atlanta University, Morris Brown College, Spelman College, and Morehouse College, Atlanta is a prime location for the revival. The show will incorporate Black campus culture and stories grounded in Black youth experiences in higher education.

