Janet Jackson Concert Delayed Due To Atlanta Hawks Game 5 Victory

Trae Young’s last-minute three-pointer that secured the Atlanta Hawks’ victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night might be great news for Hawks fans, but it’s bad news for the fans who paid to see Janet Jackson in concert this week.

Jackson’s Together Again tour is scheduled to take place at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Thursday, Fox News reports. The arena must’ve been banking on the Hawks getting wiped out of the first round of the NBA playoffs.

But the scheduling snafu just caused a major mixup. Now, Jackson’s ATL tour stop will be moved to Friday at the same time Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour hits nearby Mercedes-Benz Stadium from Fri – Sunday.

Fans who had already purchased tickets for Thursday and are unable to make it on Friday will receive full refunds, as noted by the NBA.

“This is such an exciting time for the city with world-class events between Hawks Playoff basketball, Janet Jackson and Taylor Swift in downtown Atlanta,” State Farm Arena Executive Vice President of Arena Programming Trey Feazell said.

“We are committed to ensuring all of our guests have a great night out at each of our events and are working with our partners to provide the most seamless experience possible.”

Fans have already started calling out the “concert chaos” online ahead of a traffic-filled week for the city of Atlanta.

And now for some concert chaos in Atlanta: Janet Jackson had a concert scheduled for Thursday at State Farm Arena. As of 2 minutes ago, the Hawks have a Game 6 there Thursday.

Just move it to the weekend? Sure … but Taylor Swift has shows Friday-Sunday at the Benz 😬😬😬😬 1/2 pic.twitter.com/84PLTbw60u — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) April 26, 2023

“Why didn’t their staff block out the schedule for playoffs??” one person asked.

“I know at least one person that had tickets to see both Taylor Swift and Janet Jackson those days and they are pissed!! 😡😂” another shared.

Atlanta residents are warning others to steer clear of the downtown area this weekend.

“downtown is going to be MESSSSSSY this weekend,” one user wrote.

“Janet Jackson and Taylor Swift on a Friday night, things are going to be interesting in Atlanta 😬,” added another.

