Atlanta Hawks Sign Former HBCU Player Joirdon Nicholas

The Atlanta Hawks recently gave an opportunity to a former HBCU basketball player who had been waived from a G League team.

According to HBCU Gameday, Joirdon Karl Nicholas, who attended and played basketball for Texas Southern University, has signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Atlanta Hawks. Sporting News explains that an Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, minimum salary deal that allows NBA teams to turn the contract into a Two-Way deal.

After being undrafted after leaving TSU, HBCU Legends reported that Nicholas played with the South Bay Lakers for the 2023-24 season in the NBA G League. He played in 39 games while starting in 16. Nicholas averaged 8.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while playing 19 minutes per game.

Nicholas played in the 2024 NBA Summer League for the South Bay Lakers but was waived and will be joining the College Park Skyhawks of the G League.

According to Hoop Rumors, Nicholas also played for the Zonkeys de Tijuana Mexican basketball team during the 2023-24 season, appearing in 19 games. He averaged 10 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.

Nicholas started his collegiate career when he attended the University of Montana. He played 30 games in his first and only year at the school, where he helped the team win a Big Sky Conference championship. He then transferred to Stephen F. Austin for a season before taking his talent to Texas Southern University. While playing for TSU, he helped the team win several championships in the SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference) and made multiple NCAA tournament appearances. Nicholas helped TSU score an important and historic win when they defeated the Florida Gators, the first SWAC victory over a ranked SEC team.

The former HBCU player earned All-SWAC honors. In his senior season, he averaged 10.7 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, leading TSU to another SWAC championship.

