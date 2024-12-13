Atlanta Prepares For HBCU Celebration Bowl

Atlanta is preparing for a weekend of competition and sports when the annual Cricket Celebration Bowl is played at the Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Jackson State University will play football against South Carolina State University on Saturday, Dec. 14, at noon. This is South Carolina’s second invitation to the Celebration Bowl, while Jackson State University is making its third trip.

This is the ninth year for the bowl, which pits the winners of the MEAC (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) and the SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference) against each other to determine who can claim to be the best football team of the HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities).

This year’s match will be a rematch. South Carolina State defeated Jackson State 31-10 in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebration Bowl (@celebrationbowl)

WSB-TV spoke to a South Carolina State student who is there to root her team on.

“This is our Super Bowl, and we’re here to show it,” Aubrai Brailey said.

Another South Carolina State fan, John Lee, also stated that he was there to support the game and the city.

“We’re coming to spend money. We’re coming to have fun. We’re gonna be at different events throughout the city. We’re gonna have a great time. I think we’re gonna leave a lot of money in Atlanta,” Lee said.

Andscape reported that on Friday, Dec. 13, there will be a Band of the Year competition at the stadium. Last year’s champions, the North Carolina A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine, will defend its title against the Florida A&M Marching 100. Those two schools aren’t the only ones vying to take home a title. In the Division II competition, the Miles College Purple Marching Machine will try to defeat the Virginia State Trojan Explosion, runner-up at the 2023 Band of the Year Division II.

Virginia State University’s Band Director, Dr. Taylor Whitehead, spoke to WSB-TV about the competition and the support.

“This city loves good bands. To come here and perform for the city is a great opportunity, obviously from the recruitment standpoint,” Whitehead said.

RELATED CONTENT: Atlanta Apartment Gets Unusual Security Detail With AI-Powered Crimefighting Dog