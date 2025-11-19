Atlanta Continues Reign Of Top High School Marching Bands, Fueling HBCU Band Pipelines

Yet again, Atlanta is proving itself as the go-to city for Black cultural traditions.

The Southern hotspot continues its reign as the host city of the top high school marching bands in the country. Westlake High School, located in the southwest part of Atlanta, currently ranks at No. 1 in the 2025 ESPN’s Red Lobster Band of the Year for its Metro Atlanta high school division.

According to HBCU Gameday, the ranking is based on criteria such as Musicality, Pictures/Drill & Design, Drum Majors, and Auxiliaries. These essential components of a competitive marching band and showcase typically begin in high school squads. Many members often transition to collegiate-level performance, mainly at HBCUs across the country.

Westlake sat at the top of the rankings for the second month in a row with 581 total points. Led by band director Cedric Young, the school band also has the chance to compete for the Red Lobster Band of the Year title.

“Being ranked No. 1 two months in a row is a reflection of the hard work, discipline, and heart our students bring to Westlake every single day,” Young said in a statement. “Our band is more than a halftime show –- we are a classroom, a family, and a voice for our community, and we are honored that America is hearing that voice.”

Judges will select the top 2 HBCU and high school bands to compete at the show in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. At the December showdown, they will fight for the coveted title of best band in their competition level.

As for the Metro Atlanta High School rankings, Jonesboro High School follows with a little over 549 points. Closely behind are New Manchester, Tri-Cities, and Southwest DeKalb High School, all still above the 500 point marker. The latter two hold widely known marching band programs. Given this, they will aim to push through the rankings to further their legacy.

Marching bands are more than a sports tradition; they are a pillar of HBCU culture. As the pipeline between high schools and HBCU marching bands strengthens, Atlanta has become a hub for this next generation.

For those wanting to catch the final competition, they can attend or watch it live on ESPN3 and ESPN+.

