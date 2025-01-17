News by Kandiss Edwards Atlanta Mayor Unveils Refurbished Motel For Unhoused Residents The old Atlanta Motel now has 56 unhoused living units.







Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has unveiled 56 housing units for the city’s unhoused residents. They should start welcoming guests by February, Dickens said in an Instagram video.

On Dec. 18, the Ralph Davids House opened at the former Atlanta Motel, located at 277 Moreland Avenue. Dickens partnered with Stryant Investments and Atlanta Beltline Inc., to complete the project.

Resident rooms are equipped with a refrigerator, full restroom, bed storage seating area, and hotplates.

Dickens gave a tour of the newly renovated space on Instagram.

“Together, we’re turning opportunity into action and making a difference where it matters most. This isn’t just housing—it’s hope, stability, and a brighter future for our community. Let’s keep building!,” he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andre Dickens (@andreforatlanta)

In the press release, Dickens boasted that “these two-story buildings have been…reimagined. We delivered affordable housing faster and more efficiently, proving that creative solutions can drive real results,” he said.

The apartments will be reserved for those earning 30 percent of Area Median Income (AMI) or less and who were previously unhoused. Rents and utility costs combined will be capped at 30 percent of each tenant’s income.

The Beltline’s goal, according to the company, is to create or preserve at least 5,600 affordable and workforce housing units within the Beltline Planning Area by 2030. As of November 2024, the Beltline has reached 69% of that goal

Atlanta is not the only city making a concerted effort to create stability for its unhoused population. Washington, D.C., recently converted dorms purchased from George Washington University into non-congregate shelters.

The Aston will serve as transitional housing for families with adult children and couples. Mayor Muriel Bowser called the dwelling “more than a building”—it is an opportunity to provide for the city’s most vulnerable.

RELATED CONTENT: Former NYC Migrant Shelter Transformed Into Affordable Housing For Low-Income And Homeless