News by Kandiss Edwards Meals On Wheels Atlanta Needs Volunteers As Need Has Doubled Meals On Wheels Atlanta (MOWA) currently prepares approximately 1,800 meals daily.







Atlanta’s elderly population continues to struggle with food insecurity. Meals on Wheels Atlanta is addressing the growing need by employing top- tier culinary talent and calling for donations and volunteers.

Meals On Wheels Atlanta (MOWA) currently prepares approximately 1,800 meals daily. However, Atlanta’s need is increasing, nearly doubling this year, according to WSB-TV reporting.



Executive Chef Christopher Kelly, a veteran of the Four Seasons hotel chain, leads the organization’s culinary efforts. After an 11-year career in kitchens from London to Miami, Kelly joined MOWA to utilize his high-level cooking skills in the service of those in need. Kelly prepares nutritionally tailored menus for the city’s most vulnerable residents.

“The reason why I started was to nourish people and to help people,” Kelly said to WSB-TV. “To do that for people who can’t help themselves was a big gain for me.”

Meals on Wheels on Atlanta serves hundreds of seniors. The need for help is growing https://t.co/pErqMGiNXq — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) March 18, 2026

The impact of the program extends beyond nutrition. For many isolated seniors, the Meals on Wheels delivery person is the only human contact some elders receive all day. The direct interaction often aids in identifying seniors in medical distress who might otherwise have gone unnoticed.

“Each meal served represents more than nutrition; it represents social interaction and well-being checks for those who might otherwise be isolated,” said Charlene Crusoe-Ingram, CEO of Meals On Wheels Atlanta, to Rough Draft Atlanta.

The good works of the organization have not gone unnoticed. In February 2026, the Georgia State Senate formally adopted a resolution to acknowledge the institution’s six decades of service to the Atlanta area. Sen. RaShaun Kemp, the sponsor of the resolution, told Rough Draft Atlanta that the group’s work reflects a “shared responsibility” to protect the dignity of the elderly.

There are multiple ways to support MOWA in its mission to expand its care and offer services to more Atlanta elders. Donations are always welcome, and volunteers are needed. Check out the organization’s official website for details.

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