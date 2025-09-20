News by Kandiss Edwards Olivia Matthews, Award-Winning Playwright, Killed In Intentional House Fire Investigators confirmed Matthews also sustained additional injuries inconsistent with the fire.







The Atlanta theater community is mourning the loss of award-winning playwright Olivia Matthews, who died Sept. 3.

The 32-year-old playwright died in an apartment fire, which investigators say was intentionally set. Investigators also confirmed Matthews sustained additional injuries inconsistent with the fire. Furthermore, security cameras at the property had been removed prior to the incident. The case is being investigated as a homicide. Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta posted an announcement of Matthews’s death on Facebook. The organization is offering a reward of $10,000 for more information.

Friends remembered her as warm, stylish, and deeply devoted to her craft.

Daisy Bentley, a close friend, told WSB-TV, “Liv was perfect, and I can’t imagine why somebody would want to harm her.”

Matthews, originally from Clermont, Florida, had built a reputation as a bold and creative voice in theater. Her works included “Absentia” and “The Nativity Story Starring Keisha Taylor.” “Absentia” won the 2020 Jane Chambers Student Playwriting Award. The piece was later named a Wayward Voices Panel Favorite in 2022. “The Nativity Story Starring Keisha Taylor” became a finalist for the prestigious 2025 Eugene O’Neill Center National Playwrights Conference. Her plays have been staged in cities including Atlanta, New York, Houston, Miami, and Omaha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Matthews (@write2liv)

In her artistic statement, Matthews described the spirit of her characters as brave and courageous, defying what may appear to be insurmountable barriers.

“My characters are working against people and situations seemingly immovable or inescapable but ultimately, they find the strength in themselves to push until something, or someone, breaks. And more often than not, that strength also comes from those family and community members they once felt stifled by. My characters are independent and bold but are a part of a much larger, loving whole.”

Loved ones also shared that Matthews adored the color purple, carried a unique sense of style, and hoped her story would inspire others to channel grief into creativity.

Authorities continue to investigate and are urging the public to share any information about suspicious activity near the Smyrna apartment complex. For now, colleagues and admirers are left remembering Matthews’ vibrant life and the stories she created, even as questions remain about the circumstances of her death.

