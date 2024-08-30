News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Atlanta Police Investigating ‘Hateful Attack’ Against Global Black Pride Vendors Atlanta police are investigating a "hateful attack" against vendors participating in the Global Black Pride celebration.







Police in Atlanta, Georgia are investigating what’s been deemed as a “hateful attack” against vendors participating in the Global Black Pride celebration.

Property belonging to the vendors located at the Starling Atlanta Midtown, which is the hotel hosting the event, was vandalized on Tuesday night, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. An intoxicated hotel guest is accused of damaging the vendors’ rainbow flag in what event organizers are labeling as a “hateful attack.”

“This act of hatred at a gathering aimed at recognizing Black and Brown LGBTIQ+ people from around the world is disheartening and deeply troubling,” the organizers said.

“Despite this, we are resolute in our commitment to celebrating Black Pride. We thank the Atlanta Police Department and the Mayor’s Office for their swift action and support in addressing this situation.”

Global Black Pride went on to further condemn the attack in a statement posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

“Healing and joy are our priorities in a world that often harbors hate,” the group wrote. “We will not be deterred, and we will not allow hate stop us from celebrating our pride and resilience.”

“When we fight, we win,” it added.

Other vandalized items include tables, pamphlets, and other memorabilia which were scattered on the floor at the hotel.

Police are still investigating and “following up on leads regarding the identity of the suspect and are working to determine why the suspect caused the damage,” authorities said.

Despite the slight setback, the Global Black Pride celebration is still set to continue throughout Labor Day weekend. It’s the first time the event will be hosted in a U.S. city since its 2020 inception.

This year, the organization partnered with Atlanta Black Pride to host a series of events throughout Labor Day weekend. The festival kicked off on Tuesday when the attack occurred. Other events to take place include workshops, art exhibits, a health conference, and several marches.