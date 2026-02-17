News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Metro Atlanta Postal Worker Fatally Shot On The Job As Community Mourns Public Servant Graves was a dedicated public servant beloved by his family and friends.







The Metro Atlanta community is mourning the loss of a beloved postal worker who was killed on the job.

Dequavious Graves was fatally shot Feb. 12 while completing his duties for the U.S. Postal Service in DeKalb County. Graves was delivering mail down a popular street in Decatur, Georgia, a city located northeast of Atlanta, when an unknown assailant shot and killed him.

According to 11Alive, the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the 31-year-old man died from his injuries. The news of his untimely death shocked his loved ones, who recalled his various interests and good nature.

His friends remember Graves for his love of his Postal Service career and his creative outlets. Beyond working at the USPS for three years, the postal worker also pursued the arts as a music producer. Now, they must contend with the loss of someone they considered a brother, who they lovingly called “Big Quay.”

One friend noted, “The world was robbed of a great human.”

The U.S. Postal Service also issued a statement on the “tragic loss.” The agency will provide counseling services to co-workers grappling with their grief.

“The Postal Service is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a Postal family member with three years of service in a fatal incident on February 12. Our thoughts are with their family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. We will be providing counseling services to our employees at the Wesley Chapel Post Office as the investigation into the incident continues,” detailed the statement.



With an investigation underway, the United States Postal Inspection Service has offered a $250,000 reward for anyone with information on the killing. Authorities consider the suspect armed and dangerous.

The victim’s mother, Shannon Graves, also urged the perpetrator to come forward so that his family may receive justice.

“This was a very cowardly move, and I want you to please come forward and give yourself up,” said the grieving woman.

