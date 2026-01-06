News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Atlanta Staple The Busy Bee Is Back With Third Restaurant In Downtown Area The location will be The Busy Bee's third in the city.







Atlanta’s very own The Busy Bee is buzzing to a third location, placed right in the downtown area.

Known for its classic soul food dishes, The Busy Bee has signed a new lease at the transformed Centennial Yards area. The mixed-use development plans to revitalize the downtown Atlanta area, offering retail and restaurant choices for tourists and natives alike.

As for The Busy Bee, it will go from the city’s surrounding Mercedes-Benz Stadium area to find its latest footing. The lease will boast a nearly 3,000-square-foot space, offering plenty of seats for fans to sit down for a plate.

The Busy Bee has served customers in Atlanta since 1947, first operated by self-taught cook Lucy Jackson. The award-winning eatery, famed for its signature fried chicken, will continue its reign in the area while providing a new experience for patrons.

The restaurant’s Centennial Yards location will feature a new service: a full cocktail, beer, and wine menu. Its current owner, Tracey Gates, whose father also helped purchase the business in 1987, spoke about how the restaurant’s long-standing tradition will evolve into greater communal engagement.

“The Busy Bee has always been about love, tradition, and doing things the right way – slow, from scratch, and with care,” Gates said, according to WSB-TV. “Centennial Yards lets us honor our Downtown Atlanta roots while welcoming new guests to the neighborhood. We’re bringing the same intentional flavors people grew up with, preparing true Southern dishes with seasonal ingredients and trusted farmer relationships that keep our cooking consistent year after year.”

Fans of its chicken and waffles, to its fried catfish, can have another spot to order up, as the eatery will reside at the Mitchell residential tower in Centennial Yards. With its partnership with CIM Group, the development’s owner, The Busy Bee, will help revive Downtown Atlanta with a new vision.



“As we continue to build Centennial Yards into Atlanta’s next great neighborhood, we’re extremely proud to welcome The Busy Bee, a legacy restaurant that represents the very best of Atlanta’s history and hospitality,” Brian McGowan, president of Centennial Yards Company, said in a statement. “This lease underscores our vision to create a district that is authentic to Atlanta, where global entertainment meets local culture.”

