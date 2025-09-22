News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Atlanta Rollerblader ‘Beltline Kevin’ Signs $100k Annual Deal To Promote Local Eatery Across City Beltline Kevin has become a household name across the city for spreading joy.







Atlanta’s very own “Beltline Kevin,” the man known for rollerblading across the city’s miles-long trail, is officially a signed athlete.

Kevin, whose real name is Kevin Randolph, became a household name across the city for his singing and skating skills. Frequent walkers and visitors of the Beltline often catch the 61-year-old gliding by, always singing a happy tune. He’s become his own attraction on the trail, which runs throughout Atlanta, sparking joy while catching the eye of one local restaurant.

As for why he does it, Randolph started the unusual hobby during the pandemic. He says his songs help him interact with fellow residents, bridging gaps once fueled during social distancing.

“I started singing at them and saying hello, and greeting them with song, and trying to get them out of their shell, and soon they started high-fiving, and now I have to high-five everyone,” Randolph said to Atlanta News First.

As an ingrained member and highlight of the walkway, Beltline Kevin has been rewarded for his service to bring joy to the community. Now, he will get paid to live out his dream, all while promoting Rreal Tacos. The taco spot already has a few locations across Atlanta. Now, its latest iteration on the Beltline will be represented through Kevin with a $100k deal.

The partnership got started after the COO of Rreal Tacos kept noticing the attention Randolph received as they built out the restaurant.

“We just kept seeing him on the Beltline while we were doing the construction here, and one day we just had a conversation with Kevin and we asked him if he wanted to be in a few of our videos,” said Miguel Hernandez, Chief Operating Officer.

They decided to surprise him with an official offer letter to promote the restaurant, allowing him to do what he does best. The heartwarming video went viral on TikTok as it showed the community’s appreciation for its favorite rollerblader. The former middle school teacher also wants to use his newfound opportunity to pour into the city’s public school students.

“We believe what you do for our city and the joy that you bring to people is something you rarely see,” the letter detailed. “You’re everything that we believe in. Everything that we as a local brand want to be part of in our city. You are the purest representation of happiness, joy, and good vibes. Atlanta loves you. We love you, Kevin. Keep on skating. Bring people joy.”

