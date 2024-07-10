Atlanta School Board Appoints Bryan Johnson As New Superintendent

The Atlanta Board of Education has unanimously voted for Bryan Johnson to become the superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools (APS). The board made the decision during a meeting on July 8.

The news comes after the board declared Johnson as its sole finalist in June, as reported by WSB-TV. Hailing from Tennessee, Bryan is the former superintendent of Hamilton County Schools, mainly located in Chattanooga. For his work in the county, he won the 2021 Superintendent of the Year award. He was also listed as “Superintendent to Watch.”

Of his appointment, he referenced his new city as a “destination job” as he begins this new opportunity.

“Atlanta is a destination job, and I look forward to working collaboratively with the Board to ensure our students are prepared for their future,” Johnson said. “The town halls afforded me an initial opportunity to hear about areas of opportunity directly from the community and staff.”

He continued, “We look forward to working with teachers, leaders, staff and our community as we lean into areas such as literacy, special education, math and college and career preparation to ensure our students graduate poised to thrive. Together, we will make Atlanta Public Schools one of the best urban school districts in the country.”

The search came as APS chose not to renew the contract of ex-superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring in 2023. The school system, once known for its 2009 cheating scandal, hopes to further improve as an urban district.

“This is an exciting day for APS as we welcome Dr. Johnson into our community,” stated ABOE Board Chairperson Erika Y. Mitchell. “I would like to thank my fellow board members for their dedication and persistence throughout the superintendent search process. I also want to extend my gratitude to Dr. Danielle Battle for her leadership and partnership as we transition to Dr. Bryan Johnson.”

Mitchell continued, stating that all parties “remain committed” to the student’s quality of education during this time.

She added, “After two weeks of community engagement, Dr. Johnson and the Board have had the opportunity to listen, learn, and understand what’s important to our parents, students, APS staff, and community stakeholders. We remain committed to prioritizing our students during this leadership transition.”

Johnson will officially begin leading APS on August 5. In the meantime, interim superintendent Dr. Danielle Battle will help him transition into the role.

