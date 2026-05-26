News by Sidnee Michelle Douyon Atlanta Waffle House Workers Rally For Higher Pay And Safer Shifts The rally brought together restaurant workers, labor advocates, and members of the Union of Southern Service Workers.







Workers at several Atlanta-area Waffle House locations gathered downtown this month to demand higher pay, improved safety measures, and changes to workplace policies they say disproportionately affect low-wage employees, Blavity reports.

The rally, held near Centennial Olympic Park on May 16, brought together restaurant workers, labor advocates, and members of the Union of Southern Service Workers. Demonstrators called on the Georgia-based diner chain to raise wages to $25 an hour, provide around-the-clock security at all restaurants, and eliminate automatic paycheck deductions for employee meals.

Workers said the demonstrations were sparked by ongoing concerns about customer harassment, inconsistent tipping practices, and what they described as unsafe late-night working conditions. Several employees argued the company’s current pay structure leaves many staff members financially strained despite rising menu prices and growing demand at locations across the South.

Employee Katie Giede said tipped workers often see portions of their earnings taxed through payroll systems, while some customers leave little or no gratuity.

“People don’t always tip and even when they do, we don’t get all of our tips…they go on our paychecks, they’re taxed,” Giede shared with Atlanta News First.

Labor organizers also criticized meal deduction policies that they claim reduce take-home pay for hourly employees.

The protest comes as Atlanta prepares for increased tourism tied to upcoming FIFA World Cup activities at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Organizers argued that service workers should benefit from the city’s expected economic boost rather than continue working under what they described as “poverty wages.”

Dr. Joseph Jones of Clark Atlanta University’s W.E.B. Du Bois Southern Center for Studies in Public Policy said research conducted by the institution found recurring complaints involving harassment and worker safety, particularly among women working overnight shifts.

“You have people coming in who are inebriated, harassing employees … particularly a lot of the women felt unsafe,” Jones told Atlanta News First.

Additional labor groups, including the Teamsters and Jobs for Justice, attended the rally and pledged continued demonstrations if workers’ demands are not addressed. As of May 25, Waffle House had not publicly issued a formal response to the protesters’ requests.

RELATED CONTENT: Waffle House Faces Scrutiny For Deducting Meals