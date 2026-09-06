Black-Owned Vintage And Thrift Shops Are Preserving Fashion And Culture

Black-owned vintage thrift shop owners in Atlanta are turning the booming secondhand clothing market into an entrepreneurial opportunity while preserving pieces of Black culture and the city’s fashion history, UATL reports.

Entrepreneurs behind Nello Vintage, Vintageland ATL and Everythang Dope are among the business owners using vintage clothing to connect a new generation of consumers with styles and cultural moments from decades past.

Their businesses are emerging as resale captures a larger share of consumer spending. The global secondhand apparel market is projected to reach $393 billion by 2030 and grow twice as fast as the overall apparel market, according to ThredUp’s 2026 Resale Report. The report also found that the U.S. secondhand market grew nearly four times faster than the broader retail clothing market in 2025.

For Nello Vintage owner Chanelle Harris, entrepreneurship grew from a longtime interest in thrifting. After earning a master’s degree in London, the Wisconsin native moved to Atlanta with her mother in 2019 and began posting thrifted finds on Instagram. She eventually launched a website before opening Nello Vintage in 2024.

“Trends and vintage, to me, can’t coexist; they can’t align,” Harris told UATL. “People that are wanting to thrift more and buy vintage may feel pressured to follow what’s trending and may not even approach other pieces because they don’t fit a certain style. That’s why I always push style over fashion and just finding pieces that speak to you.”

Vintageland ATL owner Tabitha Lee has also built a business around clothing with history. Her shop specializes in pieces from the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s, with much of its inventory sourced through estate sales and Facebook Marketplace.

Atlanta’s vintage market also helps preserve the city’s cultural legacy. Shoppers seek everything from 1996 Olympics shirts and Freaknik memorabilia to pieces associated with brands such as FUBU and COOGI.

Preserving Black culture is similarly central to Everythang Dope owner Nikki Harris’ business at Ponce City Market. Her shop draws inspiration from 1980s and ’90s hip-hop, television, and streetwear.

“I don’t think that we just sell clothes; we sell the experience. There’s a story behind it. It’s a personal story, it’s my story,” Harris said. “I’m not just putting clothes on a rack and saying, ‘Here, they’re for sale.’ There’s a whole meaning behind what I’m doing.”

As resale continues to expand, Atlanta’s Black vintage entrepreneurs are showing how secondhand fashion can function as both a growing business opportunity and an archive of Black cultural history.

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