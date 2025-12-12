News by Kandiss Edwards Scammer Alert! ‘Atlanta’s Veneer Specialist’ Indicted On Over 100 Criminal Charges Dillard performed cosmetic dental procedures without a license.







A man who promoted himself as “Atlanta’s top veneer specialist” has been indicted on more than 100 criminal counts.

Brandon Dillard was charged with performing cosmetic dental procedures without a license and other related offenses. Fulton County investigators say Brandon Dillard, operator of “A List Smiles Atlanta,” made millions from offering dental veneer procedures and training others to do the same without the required licensure. Though his initial arrest happened on Oct. 3, records show a grand jury returned an indictment on Nov. 21 containing 113 counts. Charges include violations of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, 54 counts of theft by deception, and practicing both dentistry and medicine without a license, WSB-TV reported.

“He’s never been a dentist. And as much as he may want to play one on Instagram, he is not one,” Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Will Wooten said to the outlet.

The indictment spans alleged conduct from 2021 through late 2024. Prosecutors also allege Dillard offered training courses for aspiring “veneer specialists,” charging participants several thousand dollars each despite no such credential or legal category existing in Georgia.

Self-proclaimed top Atlanta veneer specialist Brandon Dillard was indicted on 113 counts for allegedly running a multimillion-dollar unlicensed dental operation.



He faces RICO, theft, and unlicensed practice charges, with arraignment in January. pic.twitter.com/ri089HHuPZ — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) December 11, 2025

A customer who paid about $3,000 for partial veneers told WSB-TV that her regular dentist immediately flagged the work as problematic during a subsequent visit.

“He kept asking who did this. You need to be careful,” she said. She added that she did not notice a dental license before initially paying for the procedure.

The indictment also includes charges of battery, possession of dangerous drugs, and conspiracy to defraud a political subdivision, reflecting prosecutors’ view of the alleged misconduct as extensive and systemic.

Authorities say misuse of dental instruments or improper application of veneers can lead to serious health risks, such as infections, nerve damage, and long-term tooth decay. Licensed dentists and dental boards have issued warnings nationwide about “veneer techs” and others who advertise cosmetic dental work without proper training or oversight.

Dillard’s arraignment is scheduled for January 2026. State regulators and prosecutors are urging patients who received services from this provider or participated in his training to contact the Fulton County District Attorney’s office. Prosecutors stress that anyone performing dental procedures without proper licensure could face separate criminal charges.

