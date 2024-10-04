Atlanta Veneer Scammer Smiles His Way Into 8 Felony Charges

On Oct. 3., Atlanta police raided the offices of Brandon Dillard. Dillard, a self-proclaimed veneer specialist, has been on the radar of the Fulton County district attorney’s office for some time and is being officially charged. Dillard is accused of committing eight felony offenses, including practicing dentistry without a license.

WSBTV reports Dillard is “not a licensed dentist and has been illegally performing veneer procedures.”

Dillard ran his operation in a Northeast, Atlanta, Georgia office, “A List Smiles Atlanta.” The unlicensed technician has been promoting his business on social media since 2021.

“If you went to this and you thought it was a dental office, and you looked at the equipment, it appears to be legitimate. But that’s what the best fraudsters do: they do everything they can to make themselves look legitimate,” said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Social media users have focused on the rise of veneer technicians. Months before Dillard’s probe came to a head, users commented on the legality of his operation, even calling him a scammer.

Idk why I went to college when I could’ve just moved to Atlanta and become a scammer 😂Veneer Tech is CRRAZYYYY!!! Y’all please don’t ever go to a “veneer tech” 🤦🏾‍♀️😂 pic.twitter.com/aQLNi3DwMN — Tamara Jade (@TamaraJadeMusic) April 26, 2024

Another X user commented on the lack of formal dentistry training.

A two-day class and then you can start playing in mouths? Oh no, y’all gotta be kidding. These Veneer Techs only have two days of training? https://t.co/UZT3tXM6O2 pic.twitter.com/UfhvcUBm5s — Tears for Veneers (@hartoftravel) October 3, 2024

His Instagram followers boast over 100,000 and multiple videos of alleged customers, as well as buy now, pay later payment options.

Unfortunately, Dillard is not the only person engaging in illegal practices. His training class equips dozens of students with supplies and knowledge on how to perform the service.

There may be more indictments to follow.

RELATED CONTENT: Atlanta-Fulton Is Under A Smoke Advisory After Chemical Fire