Atlanta’s West End Mall’s Renovation To Include Affordable Housing Near Local HBCUs

West End Mall in Atlanta is set to become a mixed-use building with affordable housing units near the city’s four HBCUs.

The City of Atlanta and Atlanta Urban Development announced the plan to transform the West End along with two other projects. According to 11Alive, all three redevelopments will provide almost 350 affordable housing units.

The mall, named after the city’s west side, will add to the housing market surrounding the Atlanta University Center (AUC). The AUC hosts all four HBCUs in the Georgia capital, including Spelman, Morehouse, Morris Brown College, and Clark Atlanta University.

Those earning up to 80% of the Area’s Median Income (AMI) will be eligible to live in these allocated spaces. Units will be divided based on the renters’ AMI percentage. Specifically, 20% of these homes are reserved for individuals making half this income marker.

The West End redevelopment, spearheaded by BPR companies, will also be the largest of the three projects. The expansive 12-acre property had fallen into decline over the years. However, developers believe the mixed-use space will offer retail and communal sites to revitalize the neighborhood.

The city plans to install a grocery store, fitness center, and shopping boutiques to accompany its 893 housing units. Of this number, 271 will be allocated for affordable rentals, with the rest designated for workforce personnel. Given the surrounding HBCU community, 152 beds will go toward student housing. Additional plans include a medical office and public green space.

HBCUs in the area have also struggled with housing issues in the past, even leading to student protests on campus. While the West End project does not fully resolve the problem, it will provide another venue for students to live.

Furthermore, developers hope to include residents and business owners. They intend to collaborate with the community through town hall meetings and surveys.

“With affordable housing at the forefront, the West End development represents a unique opportunity to revitalize and reinvest in the West End community, creating a more vibrant, connected, and equitable neighborhood,” stated John Majors, CEO of the Atlanta Urban Development Corporation, John Majors.

The city expects to break ground on the project in 2025.