Reggie Bush ‘Safe’ After Attempted Burglary At His Home

Former NFL Super Bowl champion running back Reggie Bush had a close call after three men reportedly tried to break into his house while he was there.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Bush was at his home on Sept. 10 when the potential thieves showed up and tried to enter his Encino property. Officials from the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that police officers received a call around 11 p.m. A report stated that someone from inside the house reported hearing a window break, and broken glass had been found outside the residence.

LAPD Officer Charles Miller said nothing was reported stolen.

Bush sent a text message to the media outlet saying that “everyone is safe.”

Miller said the suspects wore black and left in a white crossover vehicle before police arrived. West Valley detectives are handling the investigation.

The former running back played 11 seasons in the NFL (with the Miami Dolphins, the Detroit Lions, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Buffalo Bills), winning a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints in 2010. He also won the Heisman Trophy (Best college football player) while attending USC (University of Southern California) in 2005 and helped the school win the BCS (Bowl Championship Series) title in 2004.

In 2010, Bush forfeited his Heisman Trophy after the NCAA accused him of accepting improper payments from an external source while he was a college athlete. The College Football Hall of Famer was stripped of his collegiate titles and voluntarily returned his 2005 Heisman Trophy.

His 2005 Heisman Trophy for the most outstanding player in the nation was restored on Thursday, May 2. Fox Sports reported that along with Caleb Williams, the USC Trojans officially retired both players’ numbers on Sept. 5. The university retired Williams’ No. 13 and formally re-retired Bush’s No. 5 in a ceremony at the University of Southern California.

