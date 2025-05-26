Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Attention College Students: This Popular STEM Major Comes With High Unemployment Rates Computer science comes with a surprisingly high unemployment rate for the popular major.







It may feel like summer’s just begun, but as some college students prepare for their upcoming year, knowing which major to pursue should be considered a major factor in job security.

As the economy suffers from layoffs and inflation, knowing which majors offer the most job stability has become a priority. However, this popular major comes with a high unemployment rate.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York revealed that computer science ranks seventh among undergraduate majors with the highest unemployment rate. Newsweek confirmed that this job field has a steep rate of 6.1% of unemployed people.

The significance gained traction due to the rise in STEM and the tech boom during the COVID-19 pandemic. HBCUs even account for twenty-five percent of Black graduates with STEM degrees, according to the UNCF.

However, the subsequent tech crash a few years later led to thousands of layoffs. Tech giants like Amazon, Google, and Meta also continue to slim down their hefty workforces.

“Seeing such a high unemployment rate for majors like computer science may stun many Americans,” explained Alex Beene, a financial literacy instructor for the University of Tennessee at Martin. “After all, it’s been one of the most encouraged majors in recent years due to the unprecedented need in the field by many businesses.”

As for what led to this discrepancy, some experts believe that the need and skillset outweigh the talent.

“However, an abundance of those who major in a field doesn’t necessarily create more talent, and as many companies have developed more complex needs, they often want employees more skilled with a proven track record of success,” explained Martin. “As a result, some new graduates may find it more difficult than expected to obtain a job, especially in our current environment where some employers are scaling back.””



A similar major, computer engineering, also came with a steep 7.5% unemployment rate. These shocking numbers may cause more college students to question this career path for a more stable future. For those wanting steadier majors, degrees in nutrition sciences, construction and civil engineering come with less than 1% unemployment rates.

However, unemployment rates for this latest cohort of college graduates have steadily increased. This new issue has made college a make-or-break move for some to find financial stability. If one still pursues computer science, being on one’s “A-Game” remains crucial to making it in a more competitive market.

“Every kid with a laptop thinks they’re the next Zuckerberg, but most can’t debug their way out of a paper bag… We created a gold rush mentality around coding right as the gold ran out, explained financial expert Michael Ryan. “Companies are cutting engineering budgets by 40 percent while CS enrollment hits record highs. It’s basic economics. Flood the market, crater the wages.”

