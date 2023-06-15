AG Letitia James Receiving Death Threats Amid Trump Prosecutions

New York Attorney General Letitia James has had to strengthen her security detail as threats to her life have followed her pursuit of federal charges against former President Donald J. Trump.

On June 12, 2023, James took part in a live taping of Pod Save the World and admitted that concerns of lone wolf attacks have increased amid growing partisan upset, according to Politico. “I’m really concerned, obviously, because they are feeding into all of this anger that, unfortunately, currently exists in our society and we find ourselves more polarized than ever, I think, since the Civil War,” James said. “Here in the city of New York, and in the state of New York, we’re taking precautions.”

This isn’t the first time James has been pursued by Trump supporters emboldened by the former president’s threats.

In an attempt to block her efforts to investigate him and his businesses, Trump filed a lawsuit against James in September 2022 when the attorney general went public with claims that the organization responsible for the former president’s professional dealings had misled banks and others about the value of his assets, including golf courses and the popular hotels bearing his name, according to PBS. Trump’s supporters launched an all-out attack on James, including racially and sexually charged threats.

Trump dropped the lawsuit after Florida Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks fined him $1 million for a “pattern of abuse of the courts.”

James says Trump’s legion of supporters will not deter her. “Am I concerned about my personal safety? I don’t think about it. The reality is I’ve got a job to do each and every day. And again, I cannot be paralyzed by fear. I’ve got to wake up each and every day with this fire in my belly to represent the interests of the citizens of the state of New York to serve this state,” she said.