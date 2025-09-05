News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Attorney Demands Charges For White Teens In Alleged Racial Assault Of 14-Year-Old I think that the evidence based off of the racial slurs that can be heard in a video, at least that I present, warrants further investigation into potentially escalating any charges that would be referred to a hate crime,' attorney B'Ivory LaMarr said.







A 14-year-old was attacked by a group of teenagers, which law enforcement officials stated was not a racially charged assault. The boy’s attorney, B’Ivory LaMarr, has disputed that conclusion by providing cellphone footage revealing the boys using racial epithets against the victim.

According to WKOW, LaMarr, the attorney representing the Black victim, spoke to the media outlet and expressed that the attackers should face accountability for the alleged assault. He presented a video clip that revealed the boys not only beating the 14-year-old, but also using the hurtful epithets while allegedly beating the victim.

Earlier this week, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office stated that the attack wasn’t racially motivated. Still, it took place because the victim allegedly committed crimes, and they attacked him based on that issue. Although in the mobile phone footage showing the attack, racial slurs were clearly heard.

The incident, which happened in Wisconsin, took place Aug. 17.

LaMarr stated that the victim has not been charged with any crimes, and even if he did commit the alleged acts, it’s irrelevant to the video depicting the alleged racially-charged attack that took place that day.

“Irregardless [of] whether the victim was the individual who is alleged to have committed these acts, I think that’s completely beside the point here. There have been no criminal charges whatsoever against the victim,” LaMarr said to the media outlet.

The attorney stated that the family had contacted him and that the boy is willing to speak with police investigators about the incident. He feels an investigation is warranted based on what was heard from the boys in the video.

“I think that the evidence based on the racial slurs that can be heard in a video, at least that I present, warrants further investigation into potentially escalating any charges that would be referred to a hate crime,” LaMarr said. “At the very least, I would expect assault charges, battery at least at the misdemeanor level. I think that what we see can potentially even rise to a felony.”

