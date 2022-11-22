Coming Out or a Set-Up? August Alsina Supports a Friend, But Many Assume He’s Found a New Boo

R&B recording artist August Alsina is more known for his “entanglement” with actress Jada Pinkett Smith than for his artistry.

Alsina recently appeared on a reality TV series and revealed to the world that someone important in his life had made a difference.

As the credits rolled at the end of the episode, he brings in a young man after stating that he wants “to share that and honor the person that I love.”

And that tidbit has the internet buzzing with theories that Alsina is seeing a man — when in reality, it could be a display of brotherly love for a man in his life who has been his biggest cheerleader.

According to HipHopDX, in the season finale of the current season of the recently rebooted reality series VH1’s The Surreal Life, Alsina makes an unexpected revelation at the end of the episode. While describing how his life has changed in the year since the filming of the series started, he shocks viewers with an admission of new love that has led many to jump to the conclusion that he’s coming out as a gay man.

“It’s been a year from filming Surreal Life, and um, oddly my life has become even more surreal. My life has kind of changed drastically and this show has kind of been a catalyst to that because of the fact that I had so much fear going into this journey. So much fear that, I mean, I can feel my hand shaking right now, because of being put outside of my comfort zone.”

The 2014 BET Awards winner then focuses on finding love and healing.

“And then what do you know? Love showed up but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching me so much about love and healing. I want to do that in front of the world because it defies all the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or love should look like.”

And with that, Alsina motions for his new love to join him on camera.

full clip of August Alsina coming out & showing his boyfriend to the world on the new episode of #TheSurrealLife pic.twitter.com/amZ5n9DTC1 — Club Ambition (@_ClubAmbition) November 22, 2022

While he could be coming out of the closet in full view on the TV show, we’ll wait until he admits to his status before misnaming his sexual status.

But we know he loves women, and Pinkett Smith was one gal who captured his heart and hurt him in the process.

It’s been over two years since word got out about his romantic “affair” with Pinkett Smith. Alsina released a song earlier this year called “Shake The Room.” He seemingly makes a subtle reference to his infamous “entanglement” with Will Smith’s wife on the track.

Whatever the case, we hope Alsina finds the love he’s looking for