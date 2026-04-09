Augusta After Dark Returns For Second Year

Augusta After Dark returns for its second year on April 8 in Augusta, Georgia, featuring Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin Hart, Ray Lewis, Victor Cruz, and J.R. Smith, as well as prominent figures from golf, sports media, entertainment, and business.

The event brought together DraftKings’ most loyal customers, who were exclusively invited, to mingle with celebrities, executives, and others happy to be in the company of those involved. Taking place during Masters Week, it was put together by Sports Illustrated and presented by Venmo and the sports betting company.

“After an unforgettable debut last year, we’re excited to bring Augusta After Dark back for a second year with Sports Illustrated,” said Shawn Henley, chief customer officer at DraftKings, in a written statement. “This event is designed to celebrate our loyal customers with a premium experience that matches the scale of the week in Augusta.”

According to Yahoo Sports, Hart made a memorable appearance as a caddie for golfer Bryson DeChambeau, who is currently ranked No. 24 on the PGA Tour. The comedian joined DeChambeau during Augusta’s Par 3 Contest, which is played every year before the start of the Masters, which happens April 9-12 this year. Hart claimed to take his role seriously when speaking to a reporter on the green.

Hart insisted that he only had one job for the day, and that was to be DeChambeau’s caddy.

“To be the best caddy that’s ever caddied,” Hart tells the reporter. “Guys, I am not Kevin Hart, the global superstar today. Please get that out of your mental. Not the movie star, the stand-up comedian, and everybody knows around the world. Throw it in the bag. Today, I am Bryson’s catdd, OK?”

Hart goes on to say that he just started playing the game several months ago, and now he has the bug.

“I am bit by the bug, and I’m bit bad. So me being able to be here, experience this, the fans, uh, really be attached to pros like Bryson and the rest of the phenomenal group here is an amazing experience, and I’m very thankful to be a part of it.”

The duo we didn't know we needed: Bryson DeChambeau and his caddie Kevin Hart 😂 pic.twitter.com/Rgtu9oYujE — ESPN (@espn) April 8, 2026

RELATED CONTENT: Eastside Golf Apparel Brand Hosts ‘Community Days’ To Get More Black People Teeing Up