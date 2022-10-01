Activist Tezlyn Figaro Hosted Nonpartisan Political Bootcamp This Month

Author and podcaster, Tezlyn Figaro, hosted a nonpartisan political training boot camp earlier this month in Atlanta with a second planned for December.

Revolt reports Push The Line Bootcamp was attended by more than 250 political candidates, organizers, and volunteers from New York, New Jersey, California, Nebraska, Illinois, and other states. Additionally, the event was co-signed by Atlanta rapper and activist, Michael “Killer Mike” Render.

“This is what they do, [it] doesn’t matter which party you belong to, [it] doesn’t matter your political affiliation, it matters that you want to organize, you wanna [sic] learn how to organize. Figaro is a hell of a teacher,” the rapper said in the video posted on Figaro’s YouTube Page.

In addition to being an author, Figaro is the founder of the Tezlyn Figaro Communications Group, which provides communications solutions, political consulting and customized training for political, social and cultural leaders in the U.S.

Figaro also hosts her own podcast, titled Straight Shot, No Chaser on Charlamange Tha God‘s Black Effect Podcast Network on iHeartRadio. The political organizer was also featured on the Netflix documentary Civil as a consultant for civil rights Attorney Ben Crump.

The midterm elections are about six weeks away and include a record number of Black candidates running for office including Democrats Stacey Abrams, Val Demings, Rev. Raphael Warnock and Republicans Tim Scott, Burgess Owens and Jennifer Ruth Green.

The Push The Line event teaches those who are interested in or want to be active in politics where to start including how and where to volunteer, fundraising opportunities and more. Another in-person training session is scheduled for December but seating is limited. A third session will be held in Los Angeles in January 2023.

Those interested in attending or participating in the Push The Line Bootcamp can text “pushtheline” to 66866 to be added to the mailing list.