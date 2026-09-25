Courtesy of Kimatni Rawlings Contributor Network by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors AUTO FLEX: 2027 Bentley Supersports Takes Over At Laguna SecaRaceway Bentley is expanding its lineup with updated technology and stronger performance across the board.







By Kimatni D. Rawlins

Bentley is expanding its lineup with updated technology and stronger performance across the board. The British automaker has an electric SUV in development called Torcal, and it recently showed off the 2027 Supersports Grand Tourer in a striking “Dragon” livery at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Both point to where the brand is headed: a range aimed at longtime buyers and newcomers alike, with confidence built into every model.

Lightest GT Built for the Track

Built for improved driver engagement, the evolved Bentley Supersports becomes the brand’s lightest GT and one that would make the gentlemen racers, the Bentley Boys, proud to pilot. The historical name was first resurrected in 2009 with the 204-mph model of the first-generation Continental GT. Progressive technology, advanced production manufacturing, and thoughtful engineering went into the vehicle. Powering through the 11 corners of Laguna Seca in Sport mode felt really good, as the Supersports is 30% quicker around bends than a GT Speed.

Pure Twin-Turbo V8 and Rear-Wheel Drive Power

Supersports represents the pinnacle of performance for Bentley right now. The heart of the GT is a thoroughly reworked 4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 657 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque channeled through the ZF 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and out to the wheels by way of the RWD layout, a Bentley first for a Continental except for the Continental GT3 racecars. The gas engine and RWD open up an extra dimension of performance according to Bentley engineers.

A Nod to Heritage: Riding in “Smoky”

The visionaries at Bentley Motors absolutely loved racing and the unstoppable machines required for motorsports success. To let me vicariously live through that legendary era from a century ago, the PR team gave me a ride in “Smoky,” a 1926 Bentley Super Sports that was visiting the United States for the first time in its history. Exclusivity is the name of the game: only 18 units were built, and I experienced chassis number 12.

Revolutionary Paint Fades by Mulliner

Although there are 24 standard paint options, Bentley’s new Design Theme by Mulliner is a Supersports special-edition by request. It introduces a design ethos the brand has never used before: a paint fade running across the GT from one side to the other. A bold paint scheme defines the driver’s side and blends into a darker shade toward the passenger side, with a single stripe running front to rear along the passenger seat line. The theme always centers on the driver, regardless of drive hand. A number 8 highlights the laser-cut, Supersports-specific aluminum grille, with pinstripe accents outlining the carbon diffusers, fender blades, and sills.

The various color formations add a sinister appeal to the Supersports’ exterior, which contrasts perfectly with the array of carbon fiber elements. Moreover, you don’t need to add any further packages or customizations to your GT because it is already engineered and designed to be race-ready, from its mechanical performance to its bold appearance.

Driver-Centric Aeronautical Cabin

Inside, the Supersports carries the same purpose as the rest of the car, built with the energy and precision of motorsport, signified by a 12.3” touchscreen system, a rear carbon fiber and leather shell, and highly-bolstered sports seats. The cabin looks and feels more aeronautical than automotive and prepares you for F-16 Fighting Falcon-type G-forces; well, not exactly, but you get my drift. Three styling selections cover both the exterior and interior: Pale Brodgar fading to Brodgar outside, matched with Camel and Beluga inside; Dragon Red fading to Black Crystal outside, paired with Hotspur and Beluga leather inside; and Electric Blue fading into Dark Sapphire, with a Klein blue and Imperial Blue cabin.

The cabin’s logic is built on a full leather specification with a Supersports perforation pattern on the two-tone seats and door inserts. Like the exterior, the brighter color wraps the driver’s side, with the darker tone reserved for the passenger. For example, the driver’s seat can be red and the passenger’s black. The gear lever matches the driver’s seat, with contrast stitching on the dash and headrests. How unique is that? Owners who want a more personalized configuration can work with a Bentley retailer and Mulliner on a specific bespoke build.

Pricing and Ultra-Limited Availability

Bentley is producing only 500 units (180 to the US) for $486,200, yet each is already spoken for. Accordingly, fans of the track-oriented Grand Tourer will have to wait patiently for round two. Executives say Supersports will always be a rare commodity and the most driver-focused Bentley in the lineup, hence the limited production run. Expect the dynamic GT to hit the streets in early 2027.