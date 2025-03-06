Detroit Siblings Darnell And A’Millah Currie Died Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning- Not Hypothermia, Autopsy Reveals

Autopsy results confirmed that two unhoused Detroit children, Darnell Currie Jr. and A’Millah Currie, died from carbon monoxide poisoning, Detroit News reported.

News of their deaths gained national attention on Feb. 21. Authorities initially suspected the children had died from hypothermia after living in their mother’s car during freezing temperatures. Officials have ruled the deaths accidental.

Darnell, 9, and A’Millah, 2, lived in a van with their mother, Tateona Williams, their maternal grandmother, and two siblings. On the night they died, temperatures in Detroit dropped as low as 17 degrees. Williams had attempted to heat the vehicle, but it ran out of gas overnight. The prolonged exposure to carbon monoxide in the enclosed space likely led to the children’s deaths.

Unfortunately, for Williams and the Currie siblings, there is no way to detect carbon monoxide. In an attempt to keep warm in the freezing Detroit temperatures, Williams, unintentionally, created ideal conditions for carbon monoxide build up. Young children are especially susceptible to poisoning due to their quicker breathing patterns. The quick inhalation allowed the younger children to intake more of the fumes, leading to their deaths.

The Mayo Clinic states that the gas has “no odor, taste or color. Burning fuels, including gas, wood, propane, or charcoal, makes carbon monoxide. Appliances and engines that aren’t well-vented can cause the gas to build up to dangerous levels. A tightly enclosed space makes the buildup worse.”

Williams, who had been homeless for two to three months, had parked her vehicle in the Hollywood Casino parking garage in Greektown. The single mother of four repeatedly sought help from Detroit’s homeless response team but received no assistance. She told WXYZ-TV about her struggle to access city resources.

“I’ve been asking for help,” Williams said. “I feel like it wasn’t their time. I did everything I was supposed to do.”

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan confirmed Williams’ attempts to seek assistance.

Following the tragedy, the Detroit community rallied around Williams. The Detroit Rescue Mission Ministry gifted her a renovated home where she and her family could live indefinitely.

Chad Audi, CEO of the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministry, announced the donation on Instagram and expressed condolences for the Currie siblings and other unhoused children struggling without proper support.

“Our hearts continue to be with the Williams and Currie families as we stand by them, offering our love and compassion,” the City of Detroit captioned a video tour of Williams’ new home. “While nothing can truly ease their loss, the gift of a new home represents a pivotal step forward for both their family and our community. Detroit, let us unite in support.”

