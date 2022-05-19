Award-Winning Actor Brian White Teams Up With Fellow Celebrities To Create App for Hustlers, Preneur.ai

Actor Brian White has teamed up with a team of celebrities to launch an app aimed at helping hustling entrepreneurs secure the bag.

White is best known for his standout roles in the films like Stomp The Yard, Dear Frank, and Ambitions. But, during the pandemic, he joined forces with several business partners such as Rico Love, Raz-B, Claudia Jordan, and others to create the ultimate app for entrepreneurs and those who “Hustle”, Preneur.ai.

The app debuted in early 2021 but is making a reintroduction after some recent updates that better serve entrepreneurs. Preneur is working to democratize entrepreneurship by bringing Fortune 500 level software, distribution, and community to individuals and small businesses.

As the digital economy grows, so too does the number of side hustles and new businesses. There has been an influx of around 10 million new businesses started in the last two years and at least a third of Americans pursuing more “side hustles”.

That’s where Preneur.ai kicks in. The app aims to provide side hustlers with an all-in-one solution to help run and grow their business instead of the complicated and expensive applications currently on the market.

Preneur’s goal is to empower the hustle economy so entrepreneurs can engage, grow, and monetize their customers. With White’s background in sports and entertainment, the Scandal actor is proud to get behind a tech product that amplifies the growing community of self-made hustlers.

“I’ve been in the entertainment business for 20 years and before that sports but, traditionally it is very hard to get a direct one on one connection with anybody….social media is wonderful but, it only lets 2% of the intended audience see our messages,” White told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“I have been able to connect with people and gain their contact within 3 seconds using Preneur and from that I have been able to build my brand and monetize business because, now if I have a movie coming out or an event, I can send it to you now directly. Where, the text open rate is 98% versus email is at a 20% open rate. As a business owner Prenuer gives you the type of connection you need!”

Preneur offers entrepreneurs a captivating landing page that can be used as their link-in-bio and aggregates all of their other websites and social pages. Users also receive a business text number that allows them to capture customer information and engage with them quickly and seamlessly.

The app also provides scheduling and payment functions that allow customers to schedule services and pay through the app. A community of other Preneurs are also available to interact, ask questions, and gain insights.

“Preneur aims to help close the income inequality gap, focused solely on the modern-day hustle. Preneur empowers individuals to discover their personal hustle and have the courage to succeed,” said CEO and co-founder Amadeau. “It’s like getting an extra employee without needing an extra desk.”

Get the Preneur app by texting the keyword “APP” to Brian White’s personal Preneur number: 📲 (424) 352-8505.