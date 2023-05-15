Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Celebrate Their Son's RZA First Birthday

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were in full parent mode to celebrate the first birthday of their son, RZA.

Rocky was ever the proud papa as he shared some intimate family photos of the adorable baby boy and his superstar mom in a cute Instagram post. “‘WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN’ HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA,” he wrote, referring to the group whose member the couple decided to name their firstborn after.

The Daily Mail, which claimed it had obtained the child’s birth certificate and confirmed his name, was seemingly confirmed by both Rocky’s post and a subsequent video posted by a Rihanna fan page. In the video, the precious tot is clad in a Wu-Tang shirt, blowing out the candles on a cake made to look like money stacks. What would be more fitting for the kid of a billionaire pop star and a Harlem rap legend?

In the clip, the happy baby boy is seen dancing along to Stevie Wonder’s rendition of the Happy Birthday song while cameras flash around him—while wearing a stocking cap, of course.

RZA will soon be a big brother, as Rihanna announced she and Rocky are expecting their second child during her halftime performance at this year’s Super Bowl.

No word yet on whether RZA will have a brother or sister; however, rumors swirled that a girl may be in their future after Rihanna was seen buying a pink onesie during a recent shopping trip. The 35-year-old mogul recently celebrated five years of her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty with a bump-baring shoot that she shared on Instagram. “It’s giving call HR!! #5yearsofSAVAGEX”, she captioned the post.

