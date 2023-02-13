Yes Rihanna is Pregnant Again! Rep Confirms Report after Full-Bellied Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Mama Rih Rih has another bundle of joy on the way!

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the superstar singer Rihanna has another baby on the way, which was pretty obvious to see during the full-bellied belting of her hit songs during her her Super Bowl halftime performance.

Rihanna was singing and dancing but it was a bit muted as she didn’t go all-out bad gal at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona, during the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs game — and now we know why.

Rih Rih knew her “Navy” wanted to hear all the jams and she delivered, “We Found Love,” “Where Have You Been,” “Diamonds” and “Work,” according to the outlet. And she caressed her belly a bit, setting off social media on Sunday.

During an interview that took place ahead of her performance, Rihanna revealed her reservations about performing at the Super Bowl because of postpartum, she said to Hollywood Reporter.

“I was like, ‘You sure? I’m three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this,’” she said.

Ri Rih added: “When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything,” she added. “And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all,” she said. “It’s important for my son to see that.”

Beyond the pregnancy speculation, Rihanna’s set had plenty of other highlights. Although there were no other special guests onstage helping her to perform, she had one viral moment where she touched up her makeup mid-song, giving some nice promotion to her Fenty makeup brand.

Also, the moving platforms she performed on gave her a sky-high perch at the game, stressing out fans as she rose higher and higher. With an army of dancers, wild outfits and a spectacular fireworks finish, it was a triumphant return to performing after Rihanna’s five-year performance hiatus.

Rihanna first revealed she was expecting her first child with Rocky, 33 on the cover of Vogue. Here, she was photographed debuting her baby bump in New York City,

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,’” she said. “I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing,” Rihanna said to Vogue.

Congrats to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky for their second child together after welcoming a baby boy!