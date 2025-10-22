Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Rep. Ayanna Pressley Joins Girl Scouts In Mock Senate Session For ‘Girls Leading Government’ Event The Girl Scouts became senators for the day and learned how government works.







Over the weekend, the Girl Scouts visited the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for a “Girls Leading Government” event, hosted by the congresswoman’s Ayana Presley office, where they enjoyed the expertise of a surprise guest.

Pressley (D-MA) joined the 40 Girl Scouts on their day of learning about civic engagement.

The girls became mock senators for the day while they learned the ins and out of policymaking. As the institute has a replica of the Senate floor, each girl participated in a swearing-in ceremony. They then made policies, compromised, and delivered speeches.

“Our girls are limitless. It was an amazing, fulfilling day. I’m inspired and encouraged by our Girl Scouts and their leadership,” said Pressley, who represents Massachusetts’ 7th District, in a news release. “I’m grateful to the Edward M. Kennedy Institute team for their partnership, and for their commitment to educating the public. Their curriculum offers a powerful sightline into a day in Congress, encourages civic engagement, and inspires our young leaders to step in to their power.”

Throughout her career in public service, Pressley has been an advocate for women and young girls’ empowerment. In 2023, she secured $250,000 in funding for Greater Boston’s Big Sister chapter and its educational and mentorship programming. Prior to taking office, she served as a mentor for the girls’ organization, leading to her own “Ayanna’s Big Challenge” to sign up new mentors for Boston youth.

Her additional policy wins also include the 2021 introduction of the STRONG Support For Children Act to address and educate on childhood trauma. That same year, she also pushed for the reintroduction of the ENDING Pushout Act to eliminate punitive punishment of diverse girls in schools.

