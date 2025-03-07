Women by Stacy Jackson Tensions Flare Between Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Chairman James Cromer During House Oversight Hearing Comer cut Pressley off during the hearing as she shared data that found U.S. Americans "commit more rape and murder than immigrants."







During Wednesday’s House Oversight Committee hearing, tensions flared between Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Republican committee chairman Rep. James Comer after the congresswoman said that she had unanimous consent to enter a 2018 article into the record.

The March 5 hearing with the Republican-led House Majority Committee was held with four “sanctuary city” mayors, including Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who assembled to defend the immigration policies of their respective cities.

“Mr. Chairman, I have unanimous consent request,” Pressley said into her microphone. After being told by the chairman to proceed, the congresswoman continued to say she was seeking unanimous request to enter into the record an article from March 2018 which held data from Texas revealing “U.S.-born Americans commit more rape and murder than immigrants.”

Before the Democratic politician could finish reading the article’s claims, Chairman Comer interjected several times to object.

Speaking over her, Comer said, “This trend of you all trying to get thrown out of [the] committee so you can get on MSNBC is gonna end. We’re not going to put up with it.”

The verbal exchange intensified as the two stated their points over each other. Chariman Comer hit his gavel to call on the next legislator. At the same time, Pressley proceeded, “This is my procedural right as a member of this committee to enter documents into the record.”

“I am reclaiming my time,” Pressley said at the hearing as Comer continued to speak over her. She continued,“”You do not get to dictate how I recite articles for the record.”

The clash heightened as Comer hit his gavel again and ordered the next legislator to begin. Pressley made sure she was clear as she continued, “I take particular umbridge as a survivor of sexual violence. I will enter into the record. This is my right. Thank you.”

“No!” Comer said. “You know the process of unanimous consent. You are not recognized.”

During Wednesday’s hearing, which also included New York Mayor Eric Adams, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Pressley acknowledged the longstanding partnership in public service with Mayor Wu. The congresswoman proposed that “immigration is central to the economic success of Boston” and described the city as vibrant, diverse, and beautiful. Wu agreed with Pressley and celebrated immigrant residents’ contributions to Boston’s key industries like healthcare, life sciences, higher education, and financial services. Pressley vocalized her stance that “there is, in fact, a dark threat looming over this great city. That threat is the racist and xenophobic anti-immigrant policies coming from this Trump White House.”

Listen to Pressley and Wu’s full exchange on how immigration is essential to Boston’s success below.

RELATED CONTENT: Elon Musk Co-Signs Ben Shapiro’s Ridiculous Call To Pardon George Floyd’s Killer