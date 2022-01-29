Ayesha and Stephen Curry Hosts Celebrity New Couple Game Show “About Last Night”

Celebrity couple Ayesha and Stephen Curry are venturing into the game show series arena, “About Last Night,” hosted by the duo. They will invite celebrity couples to participate in relationship trivia and games to compete on which pair know their partners the best.

The couple that emerges in the finals will have the opportunity to compete in a bonus round against the Currys for an additional donation of their choice, according to the press release.

The trailer for the new show dropped on Wednesday, January 26, and featured cameos from celebrities like Draymond Green, Loni Love, and Terry Crews and shows Stephen sharing a toast with his guest saying, “To an amazing night full of competition and getting to know each other a little better.”

“About Last Night” premieres on HBO Max streaming service starting February 10.

The game show is timely since the couple recently faced scrutiny that they were in an open relationship which Ayesha immediately shot down earlier this month.

An anonymous source came forward claiming that they knew a salacious tidbit about the couple, “Have it on very good authority that this well-known NBA couple aren’t as faithful and in love as their social media and image make them out to be! They both have side hookups and flings but keep it very private to keep up the perfect family image they show to the world. I was shocked to learn, they’ve been together for so long,” read the scoop that many blogs posted, fueling further speculation of the Curry’s relationship.

“Don’t believe everything you read. Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.” Ayesha wrote in the comments section addressing one of the user’s posts, according to TMZ.

Stephen and Ayesha’s nuptials were in 2011, and they have three children: Riley, Ryan, and Canon.