Ayesha Curry Joins Board of Directors of ‘Back To The Roots’ Home Gardening Brand

Ayesha Curry has aligned her passions for reconnecting a new generation back to food with those of Back to the Roots, an organic gardening brand based in Oakland, California.

The celebrity chef and entrepreneur was recently announced as the newest member of the company’s board of directors, according to a press release. The exciting news comes after seven years of connecting with the brand’s founders, Nikhil Arora and Alejandro Velez, collaborating on products, and investing in the company.

“I am so excited to join the board of Back to the Roots. Nikhil, Alejandro, and I share a passion for educating families about the magic of growing their own food and creating excitement about making healthy food choices,” Curry said in the release.

She continued: “As a mom, it is important for me to encourage my children to develop a healthy lifestyle while also being mindful of protecting the Earth. As a businesswoman, I love that I am able to combine my passions and help this impressive business continue to excel as the garden brand for the next generation.”

The 33-year-old Food Network host will leverage her expertise “focusing on product & brand development” while the home-gardening start-up strives to sell $100 million worth of gardening products this year and implement other programs targeting more Gen Z customers, per the release.

Curry, who launched her cooking career with a lifestyle blog on YouTube, has captured a loyal community of followers. She has appeared as a judge on hit Food Network shows Chopped Junior and Guy’s Grocery Games. Fans can even whip up some of her favorite meals using the recipes in her two New York Times best-selling cookbooks, The Seasoned Life (2016) and The Full Plate (2020).

Additionally, Curry is well-known for her business ventures, which include restaurants, cookware, and a production company. Along with her husband, NBA star Stephen Curry, she is the co-founder of their family charity Eat. Learn. Play.

Curry has a lot to teach and Back to the Roots is delighted to learn from her.

“We are so honored to have Ayesha join the board. Her incredible entrepreneurial mindset and innate branding and community development expertise make her the perfect fit for our company as we scale into our next chapter,” said Arora, Back to the Roots co-founder and co-CEO, in a statement.