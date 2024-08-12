Ayesha Curry, Draymond Green Get Caught In Confrontation With Paris Police

Ayesha Curry and Draymond Green recently got involved in an altercation with the Paris police. Both were in the city as Curry’s husband, Stephen, led Team USA to Olympic Gold in Men’s basketball.

Green, a long-time teammate of Steph Curry, tried leaving with Ayesha and her mother-in-law, Sonya, from an undisclosed location in Paris. In the footage posted to YouTube by the Hollywood Fix, Curry began to tear up as the police refused to let her and her young children return to their car.

The video showed Sonya and Green trying to reason with the officers. Curry remained surrounded by the police while she carried her newborn child, 3-month-old Caius. Her 6-year-old son, Canon, stood beside her, wearing an American flag. All attended the Olympic Men’s Basketball Final on Aug. 10, where the USA beat France for the gold medal in Paris.

“C’mon, Ayesha,” stated the Curry matriarch to the mother of four.

She also urged the police to “Stop saying ‘madam.'”

“How about help us? How about that,” Sonya questioned the officers.

However, as the group tried to exit, the police continued preventing them. Despite explaining where their vehicle was, the officers refused to let them proceed. According to a man translating for their group, the police stated that restrictions were in place as the French President was also exiting the event.

“Look, they won’t let us go back to where we came from,” continued Sonya. “They won’t let the driver come here, and they won’t let us go back over there.”

Amid the confrontation, Curry wiped away tears as another party member spoke with her. The translator explained the officer’s apologies for the delay and the baby being hit. Green, however, continued to press the officers about why they refused to let them through.

“So even after hitting the baby in the head, there’s still nothing y’all can do to get them to get out of here?” Green inquired.

The video stopped abruptly and did not show the alleged assault on the child. However, many X users called out anti-Blackness and policing issues as global, even if you are a celebrity.

Ayesha Curry was seen tearing up and being harassed in Paris by the police after the olympics along with Steph Curry’s mother, Sonya. Paris is full of racism! pic.twitter.com/ygWoeEXS0F — AJR (@ajr_bcg) August 11, 2024

“Ayesha Curry was seen tearing up and being harassed in Paris by the police after the Olympics along with Steph Curry’s mother, Sonya,” wrote AJR, whose bio states they are a journalist. “Paris is full of racism!”

Another X user chimed in. She referred to the alleged racism felt by Kelly Rowland at the Cannes Film Festival as an additional instance of racism in France.

After seeing what happened on the Cannes red carpet and these games, the racism in France is undeniable — Jessica (@JMBWells) August 11, 2024

The commenter stated, “After seeing what happened on the Cannes red carpet and these games, the racism in France is undeniable.”

Despite the media frenzy, the Currys have yet to release a statement about the ordeal.