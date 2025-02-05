Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman ‘Sweet July’ Is The 2nd Business Ayesha Curry Shut Down Since 2025 Began The boutique store has been around to serve the Oakland community since 2021.







Ayesha Curry is closing one chapter of her life. The entrepreneur and chef is shutting down her home goods store and cafe, Sweet July, in Oakland over safety concerns.

Curry opened Sweet July in 2021, offering the Oakland community a place to gather and source items for their lifestyle. The boutique will close on Feb. 9, as confirmed by its Instagram post.

“In order to prioritize the safety of our patrons and staff, we have made the diﬃcult decision to close our Sweet July cafe and store in Oakland,” the post captioned. “We have loved being a part of Oakland and are grateful for the community that has opened their arms and embraced us. It has been an honor to serve you.”

The Oakland establishment had become the flagship location for Curry’s Sweet July brand, which includes clothing, jewelry, and even a skincare line. According to its website, the company was founded as a “love letter” from Curry to the town that “embraced and supported” the mother of four. Its assortment of goods stemmed from Black-owned brands and those local to the Bay Area.

However, the brand noted that although its signature store was closing, Sweet July’s future lives on.

“While this chapter comes to a close, Sweet July has exciting new ventures on the horizon that we can’t wait to share,” the post continued. “Visit us on our last day, February 9th, and enjoy some coffee and bread pudding.”

Curry did not speak further on the safety issues that led to this decision. The Independent reported the store did encounter one break-in in 2022, but the incident did not result in any arrests.

However, the move could relate to Curry’s other venture closing. The chef recently announced that her Las Vegas restaurant, International Smoke, would shut down this year. Curry started the eatery inside the MGM Grand Hotel with Chef Michael Mina in 2019. Known for its elevated yet inclusive barbecue delights, the restaurant’s San Francisco location will remain standing despite its removal from MGM.

Sweet July’s online hub will remain open for patrons to source home and self-care items specially curated by Curry.

RELATED CONTENT: Ayesha Curry & Sydel Curry-Lee Talk Luxury Wine