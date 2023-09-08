B.G. Ordered to Substance Abuse Treatment, Community Service, And GED Program As Part of Prison Release

B.G. of Cash Money is finally a free man after serving 12 years behind bars. But there are a number of requirements he has to complete as part of his prison release.

Christopher Noel Dorsey, better known by his stage name B.G., was released from prison on Tuesday, September 6, after serving out 12 of a 14-year stint for gun possession and witness tampering, Billboard reports. As a founding member of the popular ’90s rap group Hot Boys, Birdman was front and center ready to greet B.G. upon his release.

The Cash Money CEO took to Instagram Live to share footage of the warm welcome B.G. received after he was let out. The “Bling Bling” rapper appeared overjoyed as Birdman welcomed him home with gifts in hand.

B.G. has been released from prison!! pic.twitter.com/TBhi7cSDfh — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) September 5, 2023

While B.G. has regained his reentry into society, there is a list of stipulations around his release he must complete in order to be completely in the clear. Among B.G.’s prison release requirements include two years of supervised release with DNA collection, completion of an approved drug/alcohol treatment program, and a separate program on life skills, TMZ reports.

Additionally, the “Back That Azz Up” rapper must complete 400 hours of unpaid community service, and actively pursue a GED or vocational training to ensure he’s set up up for future employment. B.G. is also barred from possessing firearms and other dangerous weapons.

But when it comes to his future employment, fans are expecting B.G. to get back into the studio sooner rather than later. Hot Boyz member Turk is already teasing a reunion now that B.G. is back home. The group’s original members consisted of B.G., Lil Wayne, Juvenile, and Turk.

Birdman has also confirmed that he signed B.G. back to Cash Money as soon as he was released from prison. So new music is likely on the way.

Birdman said he signed B.G. back to Cash Money Records after his prison release #BG #Birdman #CashMoney pic.twitter.com/bX90T41q1K — It’s In The Bag TV (@ItsInTheBagTV) September 8, 2023

