Lil Wayne Denies $150M Net Worth Listed on Google, ‘I Don’t Have A Cent Close To That Sh*t’

Lil Wayne is unaware of the $150 million net worth that Google claims he has. The rapper recently denied having “a cent close to that sh*t.”

“Honestly, I’m gonna let everybody know now, when you go check a muthaf**ka’s net worth and that sh*t be saying some crazy numbers, I don’t have a cent close to that sh*t,” Wayne said on a recent appearance on Culture Millennials.

“Yeah, I don’t have that, but I guess they be meaning that’s what I’m worth.”

The Young Money creator says his Google net worth estimate has caused him to question his accountant about any shady business going on without his knowledge.

“I be always calling my agent and being like, ‘I’m telling you, bro, I’m gonna fire the sh*t out of you ’cause I don’t need you,” he quipped before noting how his Google-listed net worth serves as “motivation” to grind harder.

“I Googled that, you know what I mean? I’m like I’m a zillion dollar ni**a on Google bro … It’s motivation, that’s all. It’s just motivation.”

The rapper did recently sell his Miami mansion for $28 million. Despite his claims, outlets like Wealthy Gorilla list Wayne’s net worth at $170 million. Celebrity Net Worth credits the “A Milli” rapper’s net worth to the more than $100 million records he’s sold throughout his career and the sale of Young Money Masters to Universal Music for $100 million in July 2020.

The sale included the music catalog for rappers Drake and Nicki Minaj, two chart-topping artists Wayne signed early in their careers. While Lil Wayne denies having $150 million, his friend Jay-Z recently had Forbes update his net worth to $2.5 billion.

“Even in a year without a tour or album release, Jay-Z mints millions from his Armand de Brignac champagne and D’Usse cognac,” Forbes’ states.